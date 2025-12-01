If required, Assam govt ready for more talks on GoM's ST report: Mallabaruah

Kokrajhar, Dec 1: Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, on Monday, reiterated the state government’s willingness to continue discussions on the Group of Ministers’ (GoM) report recommending Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six communities, saying deliberations with stakeholders have been ongoing for years.

“We have had several discussions with the Coordination Committee of Tribal Organisations of Assam (CCTOA) since 2019. If discussions are needed even after the report, then the state government and the GoM are ready,” Mallabaruah said, after a review meeting held on the sidelines of the first day of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Winter Session.

The high-level meeting was attended by ministers Mallabaruah and Ajanta Neog, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota and representatives of central agencies.

His remarks come amid sustained protests across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), including the violent November 29 attack on the BTC Secretariat hours before the report was tabled in the Assembly.

Mallabaruah reaffirmed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s position that the report ensures justice to all communities.

“All demanding communities shall get their rights without hurting already existing tribal communities. A solution has been found, and we are ready to talk to organisations like ABSU and CCTOA,” he said.

BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary criticised the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) for distancing itself from the vandalisation of the Secretariat. “If ABSU is denying, that means it was them only,” he remarked.

Mohilary said the review meeting also discussed ongoing central projects, including infrastructural development at Rupsi Airport, land allotment issues and the shortage of departmental officers.

“The way we are moving ahead, there shall be no issues for the people of BTR,” he said, adding that a delegation will visit Dispur within 15 days to gather feedback from officials.

Mallabaruah also highlighted upcoming infrastructure projects, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new rail connectivity between Kokrajhar and Gelephu in Bhutan in January.

“We discussed Rupsi Airport modification, land issues for Army firing range and other developmental topics. The Chief Minister wishes to see BTC in a new, developed form,” he said.

Finance Minister Neog said the state government remains committed to providing the support needed for strengthening BTC’s administrative framework.

“As per the BTC Accord, the financial assistance and the budget the people of BTR deserve have already been granted. They have 100% economic freedom. We have had a detailed review meeting, and very soon BTC will get a new shape,” she said, adding that land acquisition and utility-shifting issues will be addressed soon.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union voiced concerns over what it termed “divisive politics” that could geographically split the Koch-Rajbongshi community.

“Our fears have been reflected in the GoM report, which divides five communities, including the Koch-Rajbongshi, into three categories - ST (Plains), ST (Hills) and ST (Valley),” a union member told the press in Sivasagar.

The students’ body said the community “does not approve of this step” and accused the Chief Minister of intentionally delaying the report, expressing dissatisfaction with the manner in which it was brought to the Assembly.

“We do not need ST (Valley) status. Today, Koch-Rajbongshis living in Goalpara are to be granted one category, while those outside Goalpara fall under another,” the member said.