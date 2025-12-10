BTC backs ST status under ‘V’ or ‘P’; Mohilary links varsity staff to vandalism

Kokrajhar, Dec 10: Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary, on Wednesday, has clarified the council’s stand on the issue of granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the six communities in state.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the Swahid Diwas programme in Kokrajhar, Mohilary reiterated that the BTC has no objection to granting ST status under either the ‘V’ (valley) or ‘P’ (plains) category, provided the dignity and rights of the existing Scheduled Tribes remain protected.

“We cannot have two categories of STs within the BTC. If it is ‘V’, it should remain ‘V’, and if ‘P’ then ‘P’. As a council, we recommend this to the GoM,” he said.

Reaffirming the administration’s position, he added, “The BTC government fully supports ethnic classification that respects all communities and their traditions.”

The BTC chief, however, levelled serious allegations against the Registrar and Deputy Registrars of Bodoland University and Kokrajhar University, accusing them of instigating the vandalism at the BTC Legislative Assembly on November 29.

Mohilary said preliminary information suggested that the accused officials played a key role in provoking the attack on the Assembly.

“According to the information received, the November-29 incident happened because of the three accused. They instigated the agitators. In yesterday’s executive meeting, we took a firm decision to propose the removal of these officials from the council,” Mohilary said.

He added that the BTC would demand a judicial inquiry into the incident, to be conducted by a retired judge of the Gauhati High Court. “After a thorough investigation, all facts will come to light,” he said.

The vandalism of the Kokrajhar Secretariat, carried out by a group of students, erupted during a protest against the alleged “dilution” of ST status following the government’s Group of Ministers (GoM) report.

The situation escalated when agitators tore down the Secretariat gate, stormed the premises and vandalised portions of the BTC Assembly House.

A day after the incident, the Kokrajhar district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, restricting public movement and gatherings across the Secretariat complex and adjoining areas of Kokrajhar town.