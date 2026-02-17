Borah to join BJP on Feb 22; Assam CM says move driven by 'anguish' over Congress

Guwahati, Feb 17: In a major political development ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 22.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, confirmed the move, stating that a formal induction ceremony will be held on the day and hinted that several other Congress leaders are likely to follow.

Speaking to the press after his much talked-about meeting with Borah at the latter’s Ghoramara residence, Sarma said, “I am very happy to share that Bhupen Borah will formally join the BJP on February 22. A joining ceremony will be organised, and there will also be a public programme in Lakhimpur. Along with him, more Congress leaders are likely to join the BJP.”

Sarma added that Borah had arrived at the decision the previous day. “Yesterday, I had a detailed discussion with Borah regarding his decision. Today, I also spoke with some other Congress leaders whom I have known for years. I will meet Borah personally again tomorrow,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister described the former APCC chief as a leader who had been working for the Assamese people while remaining in the Congress.

“Even while being in the Congress, he was working for the larger interest of the Assamese people. When a leader of his stature decides to leave the Congress and join the BJP, it becomes my responsibility to meet him and welcome him personally,” Sarma said.

Sarma also indicated that Borah’s entry into the BJP is not be driven by electoral ambition. “He is not joining the BJP just to become an MLA. He is deeply anguished by the situation in his former party, and that is the primary reason behind his decision,” he said.

On Borah’s possible electoral prospects, Sarma said the matter would be decided by the party and the people.

“If required, Borah can even contest from Jalukbari. However, that will be decided by the party and the public. He will definitely be given a good seat in the BJP. I have not discussed any specific constituency with him yet,” he said.

The development is being seen as a significant setback for the Congress in Assam, where Borah has been one of the prominent faces in recent years. His possible switch, along with other leaders, could reshape the political landscape in the run-up to the Assembly polls, especially in Upper Assam, where he enjoys considerable influence.

Meanwhile, the Congress is yet to officially respond to the development, but party insiders indicated that discussions are underway at the state and central levels.