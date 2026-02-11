BJP complaints led to deletion of lakhs of D-Voters in Special Revision: Assam CM

Guwahati, Feb 11: A day after the Election Commission published the final electoral rolls for poll-bound Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, claimed that lakhs of D-voters (doubtful voters) were removed during the Special Revision (SR) exercise.

Addressing a press conference at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Sarma said the deletions were based on complaints lodged by BJP workers during the revision process, which he alleged was carried out “despite threats and intimidation”.

“This is only the beginning. Names of more such people will be deleted when the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is conducted,” he said.

The Chief Minister had earlier indicated that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise would begin in the state after the Assembly elections. Once initiated, he said, the process would be “very extensive and properly done”.

Sarma had added that although he had requested the Election Commission to start the SIR in Assam earlier, the Commission declined, citing the non-publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

In previous statements, Sarma had claimed that a SIR in Assam could potentially lead to the removal of four to five lakh voters whom he described as “suspected individuals”.

Launching a sharp attack on alleged illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, he said on Wednesday, “The war on illegal Bangladeshi Muslim (immigrants) will continue.”

However, he reiterated that the proposed SIR exercise would not affect Assamese voters and urged the public not to feel apprehensive about the revision of electoral rolls.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission released the final electoral rolls for Assam, reflecting a net deletion of over 2.43 lakh voters from the draft rolls.

According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, Anurag Goel, the final roll comprises 2.49 crore voters - a 0.97% decline from the draft list published on December 27, 2025, which recorded 2.52 crore electors.

With inputs from PTI