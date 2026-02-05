Special Intensive Revision to begin in Assam after Assembly polls: CM Sarma

Sivasagar, Feb 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will begin in state post the Assembly elections.

Asserting that once it begins, the exercise will be "very extensive and properly done", Chief Minister said, "Here, the SIR will be very extensive and properly done. I had requested the Election Commission to do the SIR even now, but they conducted the Special Revision (SR) due to non-publication of the NRC. We welcome the SIR," Sarma said.

The final NRC was released on August 31, 2019, excluding 19,06,657 people. A total of 3,11,21,004 names were included out of 3,30,27,661 applicants. But, it has not been notified by the Registrar General of India till date.

The draft roll after the SR reflected a total of 2,52,01,624 electors, representing a 1.35% increase from the previous final roll published in January 2025.

A total of 7,86,841 additions and 4,47,196 deletions have taken place from January 6 to December 27 last year. During the SR process, 4,78,992 deceased electors and 5,23,680 shifted electors were identified. Another 53,619 multiple entries were identified, officials said.

The Election Commission, however, said that these names have not yet been deleted. These will only be processed for removal or shifting after formal applications are received during the current claims and objections period.

The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on February 10.

