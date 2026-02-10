Assam final voter list trims 2.43 lakh names; 25,932 deleted in Kamrup (M)

Guwahati, Feb 10: The final electoral rolls for Assam, published on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, show a net deletion of over 2.43 lakh voters from the draft rolls, marking a marginal but statewide revision of the electorate.

According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, Anurag Goel, the final roll now comprises 2.49 crore voters, registering a 0.97% decline from the draft list published on December 27, 2025, which had recorded 2.52 crore electors.

“The final electoral roll has been published after completion of the claims and objections process. Over 2.43 lakh names have been deleted from the draft roll,” the CEO’s office said in a statement.

The updated rolls include nearly 1.25 crore male voters, 1.24 crore female voters, and 343 third-gender electors, reflecting a near-gender-balanced electorate across the State.

Mirroring the statewide trend, the Kamrup Metropolitan (M) district has recorded a significant downward revision in voter numbers, with the final electoral rolls for SR-2026 showing a net deletion of 25,932 electors across five Assembly constituencies, official data revealed.

The total electorate in the district declined from 10,75,576 in the draft rolls to 10,49,644 in the final rolls, marking an overall reduction of 2.47%.

The deletions were recorded across all five constituencies, namely Dispur, Dimoria (SC), New Guwahati, Guwahati Central and Jalukbari, pointing to a uniform revision during the finalisation process.

Of the five constituencies, Dispur LAC recorded the highest numerical deletion, with 6,570 voters removed, bringing its electorate down from 2,49,746 to 2,43,176, a decline of 2.70%.

Guwahati Central followed closely, with 6,333 deletions, while New Guwahati saw its voter count fall by 4,569.

Dimoria (SC) recorded 4,150 deletions, accounting for a 1.91% reduction, and Jalukbari, despite a relatively lower percentage change, still saw 4,310 voters deleted, a 2.09% decline.

Data shows that deletions in Kamrup Metro were higher among male voters.

Across the five constituencies, 15,959 male voters were deleted, compared to 9,968 female voters, while the number of third-gender electors remained unchanged at 37.

In the final photo electoral rolls, male voters number 5,05,429, while female voters stand at 5,44,183, maintaining a higher female voter base in the district.

The revision process also led to a net decline in ‘D’ (Doubtful) voters. The total number of D-Voters across the five constituencies fell from 3,822 in the draft roll to 3,759 in the final roll, a reduction of 63 voters or 1.68%.

Dimoria (SC) recorded the highest numerical drop in D-Voters, with numbers declining from 1,765 to 1,734. Notably, female D-Voters accounted for a larger share of the reduction, officials noted.

In contrast, the number of service electors registered a slight increase, rising from 912 in the draft rolls to 918 in the final rolls, reflecting a net addition of six electors across Kamrup Metropolitan.

Election officials reiterated that voters have been deleted through three processes, involving, death, change of permanent address, and repeated or duplicate voters.

