Assam’s oldest stadium in Jorhat to host Zubeen Garg’s shraddha on October 1

Jorhat, Sept 27: The oldest stadium of Assam in Jorhat will host the shraddha ritual of late music maestro Zubeen Garg, who passed away on September 18. His ashes will be laid out for the public to pay their respects during the 13th-day ritual on October 1.

The announcement was made by the government following a meeting held on Saturday at the Jorhat Convention Centre.

Presided over by Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah, it saw representatives from civil society, artists’ groups and cultural organisations in attendance.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita too was present at the meet.

“Zubeen Garg's passing has left the entire people of Assam heartbroken. As per traditional rites, we will organise the 13th-day rituals in Jorhat to pray for the departed soul. Together with his family and the people of Jorhat, it will be held at the Jorhat Stadium on October 1, from 8 am. His ashes will be brought to Jorhat on September 30 for people to offer their final tributes,” Borah said.

He added that a 48-member organising committee has been formed to oversee the arrangements and ensure smooth conduct of the programme.

“The committee will manage all aspects of the rituals and preparations have already begun,” Borah explained.

Union Minister Pabitra Margherita stressed that the ceremony reflects both a personal and collective tribute from Garg’s hometown.

“The people of Jorhat and several organisations demanded that a fitting tribute to Zubeen Garg be organised here. We are making arrangements not only for the 13th-day rituals but also for establishing a memorial in Jorhat,” Margherita said.

The move comes after public sentiment grew in Jorhat over bringing Garg’s mortal remains to his childhood town for the final rites.

Zubeen Garg was cremated with full state honours at his samadhikhetra in Kamarkuchi, Sonapur, on September 23.