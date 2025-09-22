Amid protests over final rites, CM confirms Zubeen Garg’s 13-day ceremony in Jorhat

Guwahati/Jorhat, Sept 22: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, announced that the 13-day ceremony (shraddha) for cultural icon Zubeen Garg will be held in Jorhat, his birthplace, in keeping with the wishes of his family.

Speaking to the press while reviewing arrangements at Sonapur, where the cultural icon will be laid to rest on Tuesday, Sarma said that Garg’s wife, Garima Garg, had personally conveyed the family’s request.

“Garima herself informed me that the entire family, including her, will be attending the 13th day shraddha at his hometown, Jorhat,” the Chief Minister said.

According to Sarma, the decision on the shraddha was taken by the family.

He further announced that Zubeen Garg’s ashes will be handed over on the 13th day for the establishment of a second samadhisthal in Jorhat, commemorating the late artiste’s roots.

“We have to discuss with his family about the religious practices that will be observed on the 13th day of the Mangalik ceremony,” he added.

The announcement follows protests, appeals and demands in Jorhat, where residents insisted that the final rites of their beloved icon be held in the city where he began his educational and musical journey.

Since Sunday night, thousands of fans have blocked National Highway 37, demanding that Garg’s mortal remains be brought to Jorhat.

Protesters marched on the highway, singing his songs and holding portraits, causing a massive traffic snarl that has left buses, trucks, and private vehicles stranded for hours.





Blockade in Jorhat

“We were travelling from Hojai Lanka towards Jorhat via Nagaon and got stuck from midnight due to the blockade. Locals informed us that the protest will continue until Zubeen Da’s body reaches Jorhat,” a truck driver told The Assam Tribune.

Earlier, Sarma had appealed for restraint from the people of Jorhat, explaining the difficulty of transporting the late singer’s body.

“His body is already swelling, and the long journey from Guwahati to Jorhat is not feasible. We appeal to the people of Jorhat to support us. Their sentiments will be honoured; his ashes will later be taken to Jorhat to build a samadhikhetra there,” he said.

Meanwhile, Preparations for Tuesday’s cremation are underway at Kamarkuchi in Sonapur, with about 5000 people, including dignitaries, expected to gather for a final farewell to the iconic artiste.