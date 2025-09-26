Assam CM reviews preparations for Zubeen Garg’s 13-day rituals in Jorhat

Guwahati, Sept 26: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a review of the preparations for the 13th-day Vedic rituals of late singer Zubeen Garg, to be held in Jorhat, where the iconic musician spent much of his early life.

The Chief Minister held a video conference with Jorhat Deputy Commissioner, Jorhat MLA Hiten Goswami, Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, and other stakeholders to finalise arrangements for the event and discuss the development of a memorial (Samadhi) in Jorhat to honour Zubeen’s legacy.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) posted on social media that the state government will organise the 13th-day rituals in Jorhat, and Zubeen’s ashes (chitabhasma) will also be brought to the town for the ceremony.

“Held a meeting with Jorhat DC and other stakeholders to discuss plans for #BelovedZubeen's rituals to be held in Jorhat and the way ahead in developing his Samadhi in the town which will reflect his life and times in the most fitting manner,” CM Sarma said in a post on X.

Zubeen Garg (52) passed away by drowning in the sea in Singapore on 19 September. His mortal remains were brought back to Assam and cremated at Kamarkuchi, near Guwahati, with full state honours on Monday, 23 September, amidst an overwhelming public outpouring of grief.

Although many in Jorhat had appealed for Zubeen’s last rites to be held in the town, the family chose Guwahati or its outskirts due to the failing health of the singer’s octogenarian father.

To honour both the sentiments of the public and the family’s wishes, the government announced that the 13th-day rituals would be performed in Jorhat, and a permanent memorial would be constructed there.

The CMO added that State Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora would meet Zubeen’s wife Garima Garg later on Friday to finalise the arrangements. Decisions regarding further steps will be based on this consultation, officials confirmed.

