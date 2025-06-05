Assam unveils athlete housing roadmap, to build sports hostels for 2,000 in 5 years

Guwahati, June 5: Aiming to make sports Assam’s signature strength, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, announced the construction of residential hostels to accommodate over 2,000 athletes as part of a major infrastructure push.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Lovlina Boxing Academy in North Guwahati, Sarma highlighted the importance of providing residential facilities for budding sportspersons.

“It’s not feasible for an athlete to travel 50 kilometres every day for practice. That’s why we have decided to build hostel facilities for at least 2,000 players over the next five years,” he said.

The government, he added, is prioritising both talent identification and infrastructure development.

A 200-bed hostel is currently under construction in Amingaon, while a larger 500-capacity facility is being planned for Sarusajai. Additional hostels are proposed for Dibrugarh and Chandrapur.

“These hostels will offer comprehensive support—from food to accommodation—so that athletes can focus entirely on their training,” Sarma said, adding that the goal is to make sports Assam’s "soft power" on the national stage.

The announcement comes as Assam eyes the opportunity to host the 2027 National Games. Sarma had earlier reiterated the state’s readiness to stage major sporting events, citing Assam’s growing experience and existing infrastructure.

The 2027 edition will be jointly hosted by all eight North-eastern states, with each set to organise at least one discipline.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier endorsed this collaborative approach during the closing ceremony of the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, calling it a “unifying step” for the region.

Encouraging parents to support their children’s sporting aspirations, Sarma said, “If we take sports seriously as a profession, Assam has the potential to produce better athletes than Manipur.”

At the event, the Chief Minister also pledged full support for the Lovlina Boxing Academy.

He announced an allocation of ₹2 crore and assured additional financial and infrastructural support, including hostel facilities, to help the centre grow into a world-class training hub.