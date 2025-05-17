Northeastern states to jointly host 2027 National Games, says Meghalaya Minister

Shillong, May 17: Meghalaya will host the 39th National Games in 2027, but the event will adopt a broader regional approach by involving other Northeastern states, Meghalaya Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri has revealed.

He explained that the Centre has recommended allowing each Northeastern state to host at least one sporting discipline, aiming to foster greater regional inclusivity.

Warjri asserted that this decision is not due to any deficiency in Meghalaya’s infrastructure, as most venues—including indoor stadiums and football grounds—are either completed or nearing completion.

The Minister highlighted that the decision reflects a broader aim of regional cooperation and shared ownership.

Committees have already been formed to decide which states will host which events, he told a Shillong-based daily, adding that the Sports Authority of India centre at NEHU may also be used if needed.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had endorsed this collaborative approach at the closing ceremony of the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, calling it a positive and unifying step for the Northeast.

Meanwhile, Assam is preparing to host the 2027 National Games. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently reviewed the progress of a 20,000-seat international cricket stadium under construction in Amingaon.

The venue, part of a larger complex with a swimming pool and an indoor badminton court, is expected to be ready by February 2026.

Sarma said Assam has the experience and infrastructure to host major sporting events. Ongoing projects include the refurbishment of Guwahati’s Nehru Stadium and the development of a new stadium in Chandrapur.

The upcoming Brahmaputra bridge, expected to open by December 2025, is also set to improve access and transport.

Together, these developments signal a growing commitment in the Northeast to build strong, sport-friendly infrastructure and increase national participation.