With 2026 National Games in sight, govt fast-tracks sports infrastructure

Guwahati, May 17: With an eye on hosting the National Games, Assam is fast-tracking the development of world-class sports infrastructure, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday, during a review of the upcoming international cricket stadium in Amingaon.

The 20,000-seat stadium, slated for completion by February 2026, is among several key projects the state is banking on to position itself as a serious contender for the next edition of the Games.

“The idea is to have a stadium of international standards because if we host the National Games next year, we should have the infrastructure ready,” Sarma told the press.

Beyond cricket, the Amingaon complex will also house an indoor badminton stadium and a swimming pool. “This will be a state-of-the-art facility that can accommodate large-scale events — sporting or otherwise,” he added.

The Chief Minister’s push comes on the heels of his earlier pitch to the Centre, seeking to host the Games.

Speaking at the 4th Khelo India University Games last year, Sarma had said that Assam has a proud legacy in organising premier sports events and is ready to take on the mantle once again.

In addition to Amingaon, work on refurbishing Guwahati’s iconic Nehru Stadium is set to wrap up by next month.

“A new stadium is also being developed in Chandrapur. These stadiums are expected to function as a multipurpose space for international concerts and cultural festivals as well,” he said, adding that together these stadiums would form the foundation of a sports ecosystem capable of hosting national-level events.

The push is part of a broader state-wide effort. In the past three years, Assam has invested heavily in building robust sports infrastructure, including complexes in all 126 Assembly constituencies.

Addressing concerns about connectivity to the Amingaon stadium, Sarma also confirmed that the much-anticipated bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting North Guwahati to the city will be inaugurated by December 2025 — just in time to facilitate smooth access to the stadium.