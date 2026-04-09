Assam sees 59.63% turnout by 1 pm; EVM snags, minor incidents fail to slow voting

Guwahati, April 9: Assam recorded a voter turnout of 59.63% till 1 pm in the ongoing Assembly elections, with polling gaining momentum across districts as long queues continued to build up at polling stations.

Despite intermittent rain in several parts of the state, voters turned out in large numbers, reflecting strong public participation in the democratic process.

Voters across the state highlighted development, governance, and employment as key issues.

In Dispur, a voter said, “We hope whoever wins will work for the people,” while a young voter in Sonitpur described voting as an important "democratic responsibility".

The festive spirit of the elections was visible at several polling stations, with decorations, selfie points, and special arrangements for elderly and differently-abled voters.

Election officials ensured accessibility, with wheelchair assistance provided at many centres.

However, minor disruptions were reported due to EVM malfunctions at a few polling stations. Officials confirmed that faulty machines were promptly replaced, ensuring minimal impact on the voting process.

Amid the largely peaceful polling, a tragic incident was reported from Sonitpur district, where a polling official, identified as Deben Horo (45), died while on duty at a polling station in Naduar constituency.

He was found unconscious and later declared brought-dead at a nearby hospital.

Officials stated that polling was not affected, with a reserve staff member immediately deployed.

An incident of violence was also reported from the Merapani Kalyanpur polling station in Golaghat, where a clash broke out between BJP booth president Savin Kurmi and Congress worker Mukut Haloi.

Both individuals were detained and taken for medical treatment, with the situation brought under control by security personnel.

Across the state, prominent leaders and candidates exercised their franchise during the morning hours. Congress defector-turned-BJP candidate Bhupen Kumar Borah cast his vote in Bihpuria, while NPP candidate Daniel Langthasa voted alongside his wife Avantika Haflongbar in Dima Hasao.

New BJP entrant Pradyut Bordoloi voted in Dispur and AJP candidate Rajen Gohain, a former BJP leader, exercised his franchise in Barhampur.

In Jorhat, BJP candidate and sitting MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami cast his vote at Nowsalia Primary School, while Union Minister Pabitra Margherita voted for the first time in the constituency, calling on citizens to participate actively.

Lok Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa also cast his vote and expressed confidence in the NDA forming the government with a strong majority. BJP candidate Pijush Hazarika voted in Jagiroad with his family.

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Hagrama Mohilary and his wife Sewli Mohilary, who is making her electoral debut from Kokrajhar, also cast their votes and expressed optimism about the NDA retaining power in the state.

Enthusiasm also remained high across districts such as Hailakandi, Chirang, Biswanath, and Kokrajhar, where long queues were seen from early morning.

First-time voters and elderly citizens alike turned out in significant numbers, many braving rain to cast their votes.

In Chirang, UPPL candidate Ranjit Kumar Basumati and NDA candidate Paniram Brahma cast their votes and urged people to participate actively.

In Bijni, IPPL candidate Kamal Singh Narzary expressed confidence in his victory after voting. BJP candidate Rupak Sharma also exercised his franchise in the Nagaon-Batadrava constituency.

Despite scattered incidents and weather challenges, polling across Assam remained largely peaceful and orderly till midday, with voter turnout expected to rise further in the afternoon hours.

With inputs from PTI