Assam Assembly Polls 2026: LIVE UPDATES
The last Assembly election in 2021 recorded an impressive 82.04 per cent voter turnout, with the BJP-led NDA retaining power by winning 75 out of 126 seats.
Guwahati, April 9: Voting for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections has begun, with voters across all 126 Assembly constituencies stepping out to cast their ballots since polling opened at 7 am.
Polling will continue till 5 pm, while counting of votes and declaration of results are scheduled for May 4.
In a significant shift from the previous Assembly polls held in three phases in 2021, this year’s election is being conducted in a single phase, with over 2.5 crore voters expected to exercise their franchise in what is being seen as one of the most closely watched political contests in the Northeast.
The last Assembly election in 2021 recorded an impressive 82.04 per cent voter turnout, with the BJP-led NDA retaining power by winning 75 out of 126 seats.
Security has been tightened across the state, with polling personnel and law enforcement agencies deployed in sensitive and vulnerable areas to ensure peaceful voting and maintain law and order throughout the day.
Stay tuned for live updates as voting continues across Assam.
Live Updates
- 9 April 2026 9:49 AM IST
PM calls for enthusiastic participation in ‘festival of democracy’:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on social media in Assamese, urged people to participate in large numbers in what he termed the biggest festival of democracy.
He said, “As polling begins for the Assam Assembly elections 2026, I appeal to the people of Assam to exercise their franchise in large numbers. I hope that the state’s youth and women voters participate enthusiastically and make this election a celebration of democracy and public duty."
- 9 April 2026 9:42 AM IST
Turnout Snapshot from Kamrup Metropolitan till 9:40 AM:
Dimoriya: 16.29%
Dispur: 14.81%
Guwahati Central: 14.77%
Jalukbari: 16.37% (highest)
New Guwahati: 14.53% (lowest)
Overall Kamrup Metropolitan: 15.56%
Data: DIPR
- 9 April 2026 9:34 AM IST
BJP candidate Dr. Ranoj Pegu caste his vote in the Dhemaji (ST) LAC
- 9 April 2026 9:32 AM IST
BJP candidate from the Golaghat Assembly constituency, Ajanta Neog, exercised her franchise.
- 9 April 2026 9:29 AM IST
Voter turnout in Assam reached 17.86% till 9:29 AM in the ongoing Assembly elections.
- 9 April 2026 9:28 AM IST
AJP Chief and Candidate from Khowang LAC Lurinjyoti Gogoi after casting his vote
- 9 April 2026 9:26 AM IST
International delegates under the International Election Visitors’ Programme (IEVP) visited Polling Stations 205–209 at Ulubari Higher Secondary School under 36 Central Guwahati Assembly Constituency to witness the electoral process.
- 9 April 2026 8:59 AM IST
In Pics: Dispur LAC Congress candidate and President, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress Mira Borthakur caste her vote
- 9 April 2026 8:52 AM IST
Adverse weather, with rainfall reported from several parts of the state, has left some voters stranded and unable to reach polling stations.
Caption: Sarumotoria Primary School, Guwahati (Photo: AT)
- 9 April 2026 8:47 AM IST
A young voter from Devi Charan Baruah Higher Secondary Girls’ School, Jorhat expressed that the new generation is choosing candidates over parties.
“We vote for those who stand with the people, not parties. Whoever wins should continue to work for the public,” the voter said while on queue, adding that this election feels different due to the presence of several young candidates.
Meanwhile, APCC Chief and Congress Candidate from Jorhat LAC Gaurav Gogoi is scheduled to cast his vote at this polling station in Jorhat