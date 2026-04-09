Assam Assembly Polls 2026: LIVE UPDATES

Guwahati, April 9: Voting for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections has begun, with voters across all 126 Assembly constituencies stepping out to cast their ballots since polling opened at 7 am.

Polling will continue till 5 pm, while counting of votes and declaration of results are scheduled for May 4.

In a significant shift from the previous Assembly polls held in three phases in 2021, this year’s election is being conducted in a single phase, with over 2.5 crore voters expected to exercise their franchise in what is being seen as one of the most closely watched political contests in the Northeast.

The last Assembly election in 2021 recorded an impressive 82.04 per cent voter turnout, with the BJP-led NDA retaining power by winning 75 out of 126 seats.

Security has been tightened across the state, with polling personnel and law enforcement agencies deployed in sensitive and vulnerable areas to ensure peaceful voting and maintain law and order throughout the day.

Stay tuned for live updates as voting continues across Assam.