Clash at Golaghat polling booth briefly disrupts voting, two detained

Golaghat, April 9: Voting at the Merapani Kalyanpur polling station in Assam’s Golaghat Assembly constituency was briefly disrupted on Thursday following an incident of poll-related violence that triggered tension in the area.

Police and security personnel from Merapani rushed to the spot after being alerted and brought the situation under control.

Authorities confirmed that two persons, identified as Savin Kurmi and Mukut Haloi, were detained and later sent for medical treatment due to injuries sustained in the clash.

According to reports, the clash involved BJP booth president Kurmi and Congress worker Haloi. The altercation occurred while polling was underway, momentarily disturbing an otherwise orderly voting process.

Eyewitnesses said the situation escalated after an argument broke out between the two individuals, with both allegedly assaulting each other.

The confrontation created a tense atmosphere at the polling station, alarming voters and polling personnel. The incident has led to a blame game between the two political parties.

A Congress worker alleged that the altercation began when the BJP leader confronted Haloi near a spot where food had been arranged for people.

“Food had been arranged about 100 metres away from the polling station. Savin Kurmi came there and allegedly assaulted Mukut Haloi, which led to the situation becoming tense and disturbing the polling environment. We informed the police immediately, and both individuals have now been taken for medical treatment,” the Congress worker said.

BJP supporters, however, claimed that the incident was triggered by provocation from the Congress side. No official statement was immediately available from party representatives.

Polling resumed smoothly after the situation was brought under control, officials said.