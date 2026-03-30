Assam polls: Ajmal predicts CM’s defeat; flags BJP’s ‘anti-minority’ rhetoric

Guwahati, March 30: With just over a week to go for the Assam Assembly polls, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal, on Monday, predicted that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would face defeat and “whimper” after the results.

In a direct attack on the Chief Minister, Ajmal said, “He is currently mocking ‘miyas’, threatening to break necks and backs; this time, his back will be broken, not ours. Let him try his best to cling to power.”

Ajmal, who is contesting from the Binnakandi Assembly seat, accused the BJP-led government of “constantly targeting the minority community” and expressed confidence that his party would perform strongly in the April 9 polls.

Targeting the NDA government’s rhetoric, Ajmal alleged that it was divisive and aimed at a specific section of society.

“We have observed a disturbing trend in their rhetoric that they are specifically targeting a particular community. They are singling out the ‘miyas’, treating them with utter contempt, insulting them, and humiliating them. We are protesting against this behaviour, and we will continue to protest until the very end,” he told reporters.

He also criticised the broader political discourse, saying it is not aligned with developmental priorities.

“While the entire world is progressing, here we are engaged in petty squabbles over ‘miya, miya’. It is a matter of shame. We should be thinking about how to take the country forward,” he said.

Outlining AIUDF’s agenda, Ajmal said key issues affecting Assam would remain central to the party’s campaign.

“Among them are education, land deeds for our people, political representation, healthcare, NRC and deep water projects. All these issues need to be resolved,” he said.

On a possible political alignment, Ajmal indicated that the AIUDF would work closely with Asaduddin Owaisi in the elections.

“We will join forces with him and contest together. We believe his vision and strategy will benefit us,” he added.

Ajmal also acknowledged that health issues had limited his campaign outreach and expressed concern over not being able to visit several constituencies.

“Had I been able to visit, it would have boosted the morale of our candidates. Nevertheless, our workers will continue to work hard and, God willing, we will emerge victorious,” he said.

IANS