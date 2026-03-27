AIMIM chief Owaisi to campaign for AIUDF in Assam on April 2–3

Guwahati, March 27: Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, is set to campaign in Assam for All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, in a move aimed at consolidating minority votes in key constituencies.

Ajmal on Friday said that Owaisi will visit Assam on April 2 and 3, during which he is scheduled to address at least eight public meetings across different constituencies.

The campaign will primarily focus on mobilising support for Ajmal, who is contesting from the Binnakandi Assembly seat.

“I have been in contact with Owaisi for a long time. My son went to Delhi to formally meet him and discuss his visit to Assam, and he agreed to come on April 2 and 3. We will try to hold at least eight programmes over the two days,” Ajmal said during a press briefing.

Owaisi’s participation is expected to lend momentum to the campaign, particularly in minority-dominated areas where the All India United Democratic Front has traditionally held influence. His speeches are likely to target both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress, positioning the AIUDF as a key regional force.

Ajmal, a prominent figure in Assam politics, is seeking to retain his political relevance amid a shifting electoral landscape. The party has been working to strengthen its grassroots presence ahead of the polls, banking on its core support base.

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, the AIUDF emerged as a significant player by winning 13 seats, establishing itself as a key opposition force in several minority-dominated constituencies.

In 2021, the party improved its tally to 16 seats as part of the Congress-led “Mahajot” alliance. While the alliance mounted a strong challenge, it fell short as the BJP-led coalition returned to power with a clear majority.

The AIUDF’s performance underscored both its continued relevance and the challenges it faces in expanding beyond its traditional voter base.

Following the polls, the Congress ended its alliance with AIUDF, and the two parties contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections separately. The AIUDF, however, failed to open its account in the parliamentary polls.





With inputs from IANS