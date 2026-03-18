AIUDF second list names 12 candidates, Ajmal to contest from Binnakandi seat

Guwahati, March 18: AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal will contest the April 9 Assembly election from the Binnakandi constituency, marking the senior leader’s formal return to State politics.

AIUDF on Tuesday announced its second list of 12 candidates for the polls. The Ajmal-led party had last week declared its nominees for nine seats.

The party has renominated four sitting MLAs in the second list. In addition, three non-Muslims have also been given candidacy by the AIUDF, whose main support base is among the Muslims of immigrant descent.

Besides Ajmal, among the other 11 candidates in the second list are MLAs Hafiz Bashir Ahmed (Goalpara East), Nazrul Hoque (Dhubri), Mazibur Rahman (Dalgaon) and Ashraful Hussain (Chenga).

Others on the list are Abdul Aziz (Samaguri), Shihab Uddin (Karimganj South), Imdad Hussain (Chamaria), Jamsher Talukdar (Golakganj), Musukha Basumatary (Bijni), Mukut Das (Raha-SC), and Dr Anup Kumar Das Talukdar (Ram Krishna Nagar-SC).

The AIUDF is contesting the polls on its own this time after the party’s overtures to the Congress-led opposition alliance were rebuffed.

AIUDF had won 15 seats in the 2021 Assembly elections as part of the Congress-led alliance. However, the Congress later snapped ties with the Ajmal-led outfit.

AIUDF suffered a massive rout in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and failed to open its account. Ajmal, a three-time MP, himself lost from Dhubri in the Lok Sabha elections.