Assam police's online sweep nets 15 for pro-terror posts after Red Fort blast

Guwahati, Nov 13: The number of arrests in Assam for posting “pro-terror” content on social media in the aftermath of the deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort rose to 15 on Thursday, with police adding nine more names to the previous day’s tally of six.

The Assam Police has intensified its crackdown on suspected “terror sympathisers” after the explosion, which killed 12 people and left several others injured.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, released the latest list of those arrested through his official social media handle.

“In addition to the 6 arrests made yesterday, overnight we have arrested the following persons also: 1. Rafijul Ali (Bongaigaon) 2. Forid Uddin Laskar (Hailakandi) 3. Inamul Islam (Lakhimpur) 4. Firuj Ahmed @ Papon (Lakhimpur) 5. Shahil Shoman Sikdar @ Shahidul Islam (Barpeta) 6. Rakibul Sultan (Barpeta) 7. Nasim Akram (Hojai) 8. Taslim Ahmed (Kamrup) 9. Abdur Rohim Mollah @ Bappy Hussain (South Salmara),” the post read.

The arrests are understood to be part of the 34 “terror sympathisers” identified by the police after the state government directed security agencies to monitor social media activity closely in the wake of the blast.

Sarma clarified that minors and individuals unaware that their devices were used to upload such posts would not be arrested.

The action mirrors an earlier crackdown following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, when nearly 100 people in Assam were arrested for inflammatory online content, including AIUDF’s Dhing MLA Aminul Islam under the National Security Act (NSA).

On Wednesday, Sarma had said several identified users deleted their posts after news of arrests spread. “But we have preserved the screenshots as evidence,” he said.

Political temperatures also rose, with Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia challenging state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi to act against party leader Pradyut Bordoloi for allegedly making “insensitive remarks” after the blast.

“Deleting posts on social media will not delete Congress’s character. If Gogoi has courage, he should ensure punishment for such actions,” Saikia said.

Sarma further hinted at a recurring pattern of behaviour from a “specific section,” adding, “The same people have attacked Red Fort, killed people in Pahalgam, and protested against free rice and pulse subsidy in Zubeen Kshetra.”

