5 arrested for backing Delhi blast; 34 more identified across state: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Nov 12: Assam Police have arrested five individuals for allegedly supporting the recent deadly Delhi Red Fort blast on social media, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on a micro-blogging site, on Wednesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Mattiur Rahman of Darrang, Hassan Ali Mondal of Goalpara, Abdul Latif of Chirang, Wajhul Kamal of Kamrup, and Nur Amin Ahmed of Bongaigaon.

The Chief Minister said that the Assam Police would continue to act swiftly against anyone using social media to "spread hatred or glorify terror".

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Guwahati, Sarma stated that besides the five arrest, at least 34 more "terror sympathisers" across the state have been identified.

The list includes five from Kamrup, one from Tamulpur, one from Karbi Anglong, two from Sonitpur, two from Golaghat, three from Bongaigaon, three from Darrang, two from South Salmara, two from Goalpara, four from Barpeta, one from Cachar, three from Nalbari, two from Hojai, one from Baksa, one from Jorhat, and one from Kamrup (M).

He also added that many of these users reportedly deleted their posts and comments after learning about the arrests, "But we have preserved the screenshots as evidence," Sarma added.

The Chief Minister alleged that instead of condemning the act, "some people" in Assam tried to “disrupt the situation” by posting supportive emojis and comments online.

“After such a horrible act, instead of condemning, many people in Assam tried to disrupt the situation in the state by reacting with smileys, thumbs up, and comments supporting the attack. These were the same people protesting in Zubeen Kshetra against the government’s rice and pulse subsidy,” he said.

Sarma also hinted at a "specific section" of people, linking their actions to a broader pattern of hostility.

“The same people have attacked Red Fort, killed people in Pahalgam, and protested against free rice and pulse subsidy in Zubeen Kshetra. These people are trying to destroy our community in every possible way; through bombs, bullets, or protests,” he said.

He also expressed concern that the Delhi attack exposed the reality that terrorism is no longer confined to the uneducated.

“After the Delhi blast, it’s clear that education alone can’t prevent terrorism. There was once a belief that those lacking education were easily drawn into such immoral acts; but that’s no longer true," Sarma said.

Warning of stricter action, Sarma cautioned that Assam remains in a “tough situation”, with possible infiltration attempts by extremist groups.

“Terrorists may infiltrate our land anytime because a certain group holds a large demographic percentage. Assam has to remain alert. If something takes place here, it will be of high intensity,” he said.