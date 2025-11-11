Red Fort blast fallout: Assam CM orders crackdown on online terror sympathisers

Guwahati, Nov 11: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, said that his government has intensified security measures and ordered strict monitoring of social media platforms following the deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station that killed at least eight people and injured several others.

Speaking to the press in Raha, Sarma said that police have begun background checks on individuals from Assam who expressed alleged support for the Delhi blast on social media, warning that such behaviour amounts to promoting terrorism and will attract stern legal action.

“We have noticed that after the Delhi blast, some individuals on Facebook have posted emojis and messages supporting the attack. This clearly means they support terrorism. We have started verifying their identities, and if they are from Assam, they will be arrested,” he said.

Sarma said he has directed Director General of Police (DGP) to identify and investigate all such social media accounts and take necessary legal steps against those glorifying terror acts.

The Chief Minister reiterated that Assam "will not tolerate" any form of sympathy or support for terrorism, whether through words or actions.

“Terrorism will never find support in Assam, nor will it be given any chance to spread. We must remain strict. If someone celebrates a terror attack where innocent lives are lost, that person is supporting terrorism, and we will take strong action,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, following the explosion near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, which killed 12 people and injured several others, security has been tightened across Assam.













A high alert has been issued, with security forces maintaining heightened vigilance in public places.

At the Guwahati Railway Station, every passenger is being thoroughly checked, and drones are being used to monitor movements as part of the intensified security protocol.

Officials said the measures are being carried out to ensure that “no untoward incident occurs and that public safety remains uncompromised.”

The Red Fort explosion, which occurred inside an Eco van, has sent shockwaves across the nation, prompting the Union Home Ministry to instruct all states to maintain maximum alert and preparedness.