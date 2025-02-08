Assam police seize drugs worth Rs 7 crore in major crackdown, Himanta shares details

Guwahati, Feb. 8: Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday stated that the Sribhumi Police recovered drugs worth Rs 7 crores in the early hours of morning.

Taking to a microblogging website, the Chief Minister announced that in separate incidents, 50 thousand YABA tablets were recovered in Puwamara, leading to the arrest of one person; while another person was arrested following the recovery of 5,800 YABA tablets in Longai.

In a video shared by the Chief Minister on the microblogging site, police personnel can be seen opening up tyres of vehicles to recover stacks of YABA tablets tightly packed inside.

Earlier on Thursday, Goalpara Police destroyed 10 bighas of illegal opium cultivation at West Fetengapara Char under Chunari Police Station.

The Chief Minister also shared that earlier in January, Goalpara Police had destroyed 170 bighas of poppy cultivation worth ₹27.20 crore.

In a separate development, Guwahati Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain stated that in the month of January, Guwahati Police apprehended 52 drug traffickers and had recovered significant quantities of contraband.

The haul included 686.64 grams of suspected heroin, 43.46 kg of suspected marijuana, 29,162 tablets of various drugs like YABA, and 2,300 bottles of cough syrup.

“The estimated market value of the seized drugs stands at a staggering Rs 6.75 crore,” said the Joint Commissioner of Police, during a press meet in the city, earlier this week.

Further, highlighting major wins in the Special task Force (STF) operations against drugs, then SDGP Harmeet Singh and STF Chief Partha Sarathi Mahanta highlighted the Union Home Affairs Ministry directive for a dual approach.

“Unless we work from top to bottom and bottom to top, as mandated by the Union Home Minister, we will not be able to dismantle drug networks,” Singh told the press in January.

He further explained, “When we seize large consignments of drugs and weapons, it disrupts major networks. However, small-scale drug peddlers also pose a significant threat as they directly affect our youth.”

STF Chief Mahanta added that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the STF to tackle the issue of petty drug peddlers in the state.