Manipur CM calls for regional unity against drug menace; backs Assam's anti-drug drive

Imphal, Feb. 2: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has called for unity among the Northeastern states in the fight against drug trafficking and illicit poppy cultivation, highlighting the need for collective action to safeguard future generations.

Taking to social media on Sunday, Singh stated, “…We stand together and remain resolute in our shared goal of building a future where every youth of the NE is protected, nurtured, and given the opportunity to thrive free from the shadow of drugs.”

The Chief Minister also praised his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, for Assam’s aggressive stance against narcotics. Sarma had earlier shared that Golaghat police had destroyed 170 bighas of poppy cultivation worth ₹27.20 crore in January.

Acknowledging Assam’s efforts, Singh, on the sidelines of an event commemorating the World Wetland Day in Canchipur, told the press, “I appreciate Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam. He is taking up counter-drug activities very actively. We have to be united and should save the generations from drugs.”

Detailing Manipur’s crackdown, Singh revealed that state police had already initiated legal action, filing multiple FIRs and have destroying acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the state.

Later in the day, an additional 25 acres of poppy fields were destroyed in Tengnoupal in a joint operation involving Tengnoupal District Police, Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles (AR), reserve line teams, the Forest Department, and an executive magistrate.

Singh described these operations as part of the government’s intensified “War on Drugs” mission, assuring that further legal action would follow.













Manipur Police and security forces destroying poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district (AT Photo)

Earlier on Friday, Manipur security forces conducted a large-scale anti-drug operation in Kangpokpi and Noney districts, where nearly 50 acres of illegal poppy plantations were wiped out on Friday.

A statement from Manipur Police stated that a joint team of Manipur Police, Central Forces, the Forest Department, and an Executive Magistrate had carried out the drive in Kangpokpi.

Meanwhile, in Noney district, another 4.49 acres were cleared, and FIRs were lodged for further investigation.

However, the crackdown in Kangpokpi faced violent resistance. A mob of around 80 people confronted the security forces, damaging four light vehicles.

Authorities managed to control the situation using minimum force before reinforcement teams from the CRPF and Mahila Coy arrived, allowing the poppy destruction at Lhungjang hill range to resume.