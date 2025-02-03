City police seize Rs 6.75 Cr worth of drugs, arrest 52 in January

Guwahati, Feb. 3: In a successful crackdown on the drug menace and street crimes, the Guwahati Police apprehended 52 drug traffickers in January, recovering significant quantities of contraband.

The haul includes 686.64 grams of suspected heroin, 43.46 kg of suspected marijuana, 29,162 tablets of various drugs like YABA, and 2,300 bottles of cough syrup.

“The estimated market value of the seized drugs stands at a staggering Rs 6.75 crore,” said Joint Commissioner of Police, Ankur Jain, during a press meet in the city, on Monday.

Further addressing the city’s crime scenario, Jain shed light on the ongoing crackdown on property crimes, including burglary.

Citing government data, he noted that several individuals had been arrested for such crimes, with many being habitual offenders.

“The police have recovered a significant number of stolen goods, including 51 vehicles and 169 mobile phones, many of which have already been returned to their rightful owners,” he said.

Jain further added that 185 abandoned unclaimed vehicles were identified and moved to secure locations to clear public spaces. “We are committed to carry on with ‘Operation Clean Street’,” Jain said.

To tackle street crimes, Jain outlined plans to introduce bike patrolling across multiple wards and remote areas of the city. “We are working on plans to introduce bike patrolling in several areas to address the rising incidents of street crime,” he said.

On the rising trend of bike stunts among the city’s youth, Jain revealed that 28 individuals had been arrested, and 23 bikes had been seized in a bid to deter reckless riding.

"Those apprehended have been fined under the Motor Vehicles Act," he added. Notably, seven of those arrested are minors, whose guardians were summoned, he said.

In a separate incident, Jain spoke about a decisive action taken by the police to prevent three criminal escapees from fleeing custody. "The local police team took the necessary minimum action to subdue the escapees and prevent their escape," Jain said.

Amid growing concerns over cybercrime, Jain urged the public to exercise caution when receiving messages or links from unknown sources.

"Any message or link from unverified sources should be verified first. For cybercrime-related issues, we have set up the 1930 helpline, which has helped recover lakhs of rupees,” he stressed.

In terms of overall law enforcement, the Guwahati Police registered 515 criminal cases in January 2025, of which 30 were successfully cracked within 24 hours. Further, 47 missing persons were recovered

Jain also spoke about the effectiveness of the newly introduced helpline, which has received 653 messages, 185 of which were related to police complaints.