Assam-Nagaland border crisis escalates: Mariani villagers face abduction, threat

Jorhat, April 1: The longstanding Assam-Nagaland border dispute has reached a boiling point, leaving residents of Mariani in Jorhat district contemplating relocation to Nagaland due to a series of violent incidents in the past few weeks.

The latest attack, on the night of March 31, marked the third such incident in just 10 days, amplifying fears among the local population.

On Monday night, miscreants from across the border launched an assault on Rajabari village, destroying bamboo fences, firing shots, and physically assaulting villagers.

Four residents were abducted during the attack—Bikram Pradhan, Joydeep Patar Tanti, Akash Patar Tanti, and Sanjeet Patar Tanti. After being taken, the abducted individuals were reportedly forced to sign blank papers before being released.

“They abducted four of our residents last night, assaulted them, made them sign blank papers, and then released them,” a local resident told The Assam Tribune.

The brutal attack has sparked widespread fear in the area, with residents voicing growing concerns over their safety and security.

One villager, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that such attacks were becoming increasingly frequent.

“This is not a new phenomenon. The Naga miscreants have been infringing upon our land for a long time. If the state government and the local administration fail to provide us protection, we will be forced to relocate to Nagaland for our safety,” he said.

Residents have also reported being threatened by alleged Naga miscreants, warning them not to speak to the press about the violence.

One villager revealed, “A local resident, Karmakar, had to flee his home after he spoke out about the attacks and informed journalists. The miscreants threatened him with dire consequences.”

Tensions in the region have been escalating in recent months, with growing reports of purported Naga miscreants entering Assam to destroy forests and drive residents off their land, allegedly for land-grabbing purposes.

On March 28 and March 20, miscreants from across the inter-state border were blamed for setting fires in the Dissoi Valley Reserve Forest and Tiru Hills, respectively.

With no official response from senior officials, the residents of Mariani are left in a state of uncertainty and fear. As tensions continue to rise, the people of Mariani are left wondering whether they will be forced to abandon their homes in search of peace and safety across the border.