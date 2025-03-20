Assam-Nagaland border row: Arson in Jorhat’s reserve forest; locals accuse Naga neighbours

Jorhat, March 20: The Assam-Nagaland border region near Mariani in Jorhat district witnessed yet another episode of border tension after miscreants set fire to forest land in the Tiru Hills Reserve Forest area on Thursday.

Large stretches of greenery on Lakhimijan Hills were reportedly set ablaze, escalating tensions along the interstate border. Upon receiving reports, forest officials rushed to the scene and launched an investigation. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Morangial Block Forest Officer’s office, overseen by the Mariani Regional Forest Officer.

"For years, the Nagas have been encroaching upon Assam's lands. This time, they first cut down the forests of Lakhimijan Hill and then set fire to it. The local Naga administration, too, seems hand-in-glove with the miscreants. We urge the Jorhat district administration to take strict measures against such aggressive acts," said a resident of a nearby village.

Locals also expressed dissatisfaction with the perceived lack of security and vigilance by forest guards. "There is no proper patrolling by the forest guards. This lack of vigilance has given the miscreants the courage to burn down the forest," added another.

At the time of filing this report, forest officials refrained from commenting, stating that the press would be notified once investigations conclude.

Border tensions in the area have spiked in recent months. On February 4, the situation worsened after alleged Naga miscreants fired shots in Mariani’s Magrai area, sparking fear among locals and prompting police intervention and an investigation.

Just days earlier, on January 31, a similar firing incident occurred at Gabhoru Hills. Upon receiving information, forest officials conducted a night search but found no evidence, leading to another search the following morning.

On March 12, the decades-long Assam-Nagaland border dispute was discussed during the ongoing budget session.

Responding to a question by a Congress legislator, Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora informed the House that Assam has border disputes covering 17,312.8 square metres of land with four states. "Of this, Nagaland claims the largest—12,882.66 square metres," he said.