Assam-Nagaland border tensions soar as Naga threats force family to flee Jorhat village

Jorhat, Jan 23: Tension surged along the Assam-Nagaland border in Jorhat’s Rajabari on Thursday, following reports of alleged encroachment and intimidation by Naga miscreants from across the state border.

The issue that has been shimmering for a while, escalated after a group of Naga miscreants reportedly threatened one Santosh Karmakar, a resident of the village, for informing journalists about their activities. Fearing for his safety, Karmakar and his family were forced to flee their home.

The alleged threats have prompted the Adivasi Students' Union (ASU) to voice their concerns. A member of the union condemned the attack and warned that if the government fails to act promptly, stronger measures, including protests, would be pursued to ensure Karmakar’s safety.

"We are deeply concerned for the safety of Karmakar and his family. If the government fails to provide adequate security, we will be compelled to resort to stronger measures, including protests," the ASU member told The Assam Tribune.

In response, a large contingent of Assam Police was deployed at Rajabari village. The police assured the residents of the area that they would be provided with the necessary protection.

On January 22, the Assam Tea Tribe Students Union submitted a memorandum to the Teok Circle Officer, highlighting the concerns. The tension in the region has been brewing for some time.

"The Assam-Nagaland border in the Rajabari region is a constant source of fear for our people. Despite the presence of three Assam Rifles battalions, these miscreants operate with impunity, often armed with guns and swords. The Assam government has failed to protect its citizens adequately," said another member of the Adivasi Students Union.

The Assam-Nagaland border dispute is a long-standing issue. In December 2023, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss possible solutions. Since then, the two states have held several meetings at the chief ministerial level to address the issue.

The two states share a 512.1 km border across four districts—Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, and Golaghat—which has been a flashpoint for tensions in recent years.