Assam logs 121 rape cases in just two months of 2025

Guwahati, Mar. 3: Assam has recorded 121 cases of rape in just the first two months of 2025, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the state Assembly on Monday.

The data, presented in response to a query by West Guwahati MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, highlights a persistent challenge in tackling crimes against women in the state.

According to the figures shared, Assam reported 1,019 rape cases in 2024, 989 in 2023, and 1,113 in 2022. The numbers were significantly higher in 2021 and 2020, with 1,733 and 1,657 cases, respectively.

MLA Kalita also sought details on other crimes, including murder, robbery, abduction, and cases linked to superstition from 2020 to 2025.

Additionally, he asked for specific data on murder cases in Guwahati and the steps taken by the government to curb rape incidents in the city.

In response to the query, the Chief Minister revealed that in the first 54 days of the year, Assam recorded 1,022 cases of robbery, 102 murders, 386 kidnappings, and 43 instances of loot.

During this period, Guwahati recorded four murder cases, he informed the House.

Meanwhile, a fresh rape case was reported on Saturday when a 20-year-old woman lodged an FIR at Paltan Bazar police station, alleging rape by two men. The accused, Chandan Mahant and Rohan Ali, were arrested late Sunday night.

Chief Minister Sarma has previously stressed the need for collective responsibility in addressing crimes against women.

In August 2024, he had revealed that over 40,000 rape cases had been registered in Assam since 2021 up to July that year. He urged the judiciary to expedite justice, calling for the establishment of fast-track courts to handle such cases.

He had encouraged the legal community to leverage the provisions under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He had also highlighted the need to minimise adjournments to prevent delays in rape and molestation cases.

"The judiciary must not hesitate to set up fast-track courts whenever crimes against women are reported," he had said, advocating for stricter and faster legal proceedings to ensure justice.