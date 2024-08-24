Assam CM urges speedy justice for crimes against women, calls for fast-track courts

Cachar, August 24: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged the state's judiciary to expedite justice for cases involving crimes against women.

Speaking at the 150th-anniversary celebration of the District Bar Association in Cachar on Saturday, Sarma highlighted the need for swift legal proceedings to address such sensitive cases.

In his address to judges and advocates, Chief Minister Sarma said, “District judges and magistrates should not hesitate to constitute fast-track courts whenever sensational crimes against women are reported.”

He also urged the legal community to leverage the new Nyaya Samhita and its provisions to ensure that cases are resolved in a timely manner.

The Chief Minister pointed out the growing frustration among the public due to prolonged case pendency, adding that it can lead to demands for immediate justice and, in some cases, mob violence.

“Delayed justice fosters frustration in society, leading to demands for instant justice,” Sarma warned.

Sarma also proposed a streamlined approach to judicial proceedings, suggesting that if lower courts can deliver judgments within a year, appeals could be settled by the High Court in three months and by the Supreme Court within an additional one to two months.

“A complete judicial cycle of one and a half years would prevent the public from resorting to immediate, extrajudicial measures," he said.

The Chief Minister also addressed the issue of case adjournments, urging the legal community to avoid delays in cases related to rape, molestation, and other crimes against women.

“Adjournments should be avoided in cases involving rape or crimes against women. While adjournments for other cases may be permissible, such serious matters should be prioritised,” Sarma stressed.

Sarma referenced recent high-profile incidents, including those at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata and Dhing in Nagaon, to underscore the urgency of his call.

He noted that public dissatisfaction is growing, with accusations of default bail for suspects and prolonged trial durations leading to loss of faith in the justice system.

“People are concerned that despite the filing of charge sheets, the judicial process takes years, causing despair and frustration,” he added.

According to the Department of Justice, Government of India, the establishment and operation of fast-track courts (FTCs) fall under the jurisdiction of state governments, in consultation with the respective High Courts.