Two arrested in Guwahati for alleged rape of 20-yr-old woman

Guwahati, Mar. 2: Two men were arrested on the intervening night of Sunday after a 20-year-old woman lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Paltan Bazaar Police Station, alleging she was raped.

The accused have been identified as Chandan Mahant, owner of a coffee shop in ABC, and his employee, Rohan Ali. Both men are residents of Guwahati.

According to police, the arrests were made within a few hours of the FIR being filed.

Speaking to the press on Sunday afternoon, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amitabh Basumatary informed that the accused lured two young women on Shivratri (February 25) by offering them a cannabis-laced drink.

“The victims were instead given alcohol at a spot near Mahant’s coffee house and later taken on a car ride,” Basumatary said.

One of the women managed to get out of the vehicle, but the other was taken to a hotel in Rajgarh.

“The victim had requested to return to her hostel, but the accused told her it was too late and that they would drop her off in the morning. She has alleged that she was raped thereafter,” the DCP added.

Following preliminary investigations, the police confirmed the authenticity of the victim’s account.

When asked about the rise in such crimes in the city, Basumatary noted that many young women from remote areas arrive with aspirations, only to fall prey to individuals who exploit their trust and vulnerability.