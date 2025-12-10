Assam honours 860 martyrs as Swahid Smarak opens; calls to defend identity grow

Guwahati, Dec 10: Fulfilling one of the long-standing commitments of the Assam Accord, the Assam government on Wednesday inaugurated the Swahid Smarak Kshetra at Boragaon, Guwahati, marking the central observance of Swahid Diwas with tributes to the 860 martyrs of the Assam Agitation.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the memorial in the presence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, senior ministers Chandra Mohan Patowary, Keshab Mahanta and Pijush Hazarika, along with other dignitaries.

The ceremony began with the State anthem, followed by a collective rendition of “Shahid Pranamu Tumak” by Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika.

Leaders then offered floral tributes at the memorial altar to honour those who had lost their lives in the movement 46 years ago.





Assam CM Sarma and other dignitaries paying tributes on Swahid Diwas in Boragaon (Photo: @CMOfficeAssam/X)

Delivering the inaugural address, Implementation of Assam Accord Department Minister Atul Bora said, “Today is a memorable day for the Assam Movement. On this very day in 1979, Khargeswar Talukdar sacrificed his life during protests against the inclusion of foreign names in electoral rolls.”

He recalled the Bhabanipur incident in which Talukdar, then the general secretary of the Barpeta AASU unit, was beaten to death by security forces, and noted that December 10 came to symbolise remembrance of all martyrs of the six-year agitation.

The Swahid Smarak Kshetra, whose foundation stone was laid by then Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on December 10, 2019, has been built on 116 bighas of land at a cost of Rs 178 crore.

It features a 225-ft central memorial, 860 statues, a meditation hall, a laser show arena, a horticulture garden, a food court, an auditorium and a cycle track.





Busts of Assam Agitation martyrs in Swahid Smarak Kshetra (Photo: @himantabiswa/X)

Union Minister Sonowal said, “From Sadiya to Dhubri, people united for the Assam Agitation. Though it was the duty of the then government to honour the Accord, Congress failed to do so.”

Crediting the NDA government, he added, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken steps to gradually fulfil the clauses of the Accord. The Assam Government has also provided Rs 5 lakh assistance to families of martyrs.”

He thanked Chief Minister Sarma for completing the memorial, saying it reflected “the journey to protect the Assamese language, culture and identity.”

In his speech, Sarma paid homage to all martyrs, describing the agitation as “a massive movement to safeguard identity, language, pride and culture.”

Referring to historical triggers such as the Bhabanipur incident, he said, “Every year on December 10, we pledge to immortalise the Assamese legacy.”

He also warned of demographic concerns, stating that in the upcoming 2027 Census, Assamese population may fall below 60%. “Foreigners have spread from Sadiya to Dhubri,” he said.

The Chief Minister urged citizens to stop selling land to “foreigners” and reiterated plans for a law restricting land purchase only to Assamese with three-generation lineage.

“Today we are a new Assam. If anyone challenges the Assamese community, we are ready to teach them a lesson. We’ll soon bring a law about sale and purchase of land in the Assembly to maintain our Assamese identity,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on a social media platform, writing, “On Swahid Diwas, I pay homage to the brave martyrs of the Assam Movement. Their sacrifices for protecting the identity and aspirations of the people of Assam will forever inspire the nation.”