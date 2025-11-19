Assam’s Swahid Smarak Kshetra at Boragaon set for Dec 10 inauguration: CM

Guwahati, Nov 19: The Swahid Smarak Kshetra & Udyan at Boragaon, Guwahati, built in memory of the martyrs of the Assam Movement, will be inaugurated on December 10, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, during a visit to the construction site, on Wednesday.

Sarma said the memorial, recommended under the Assam Accord, has been conceived as a significant tribute to those who laid down their lives during the six-year-long agitation.

“To commemorate the martyrs of the Assam Movement, the government had earlier decided to build a memorial. The project was commissioned five years ago and its construction works have been going on since. We will inaugurate the memorial on December 10, which is observed as Martyrs’ Day in the state,” he said.

Calling it a statewide event, Sarma said the inauguration would be broadcast live across Assam.

“On December 10, we will broadcast the event live and Bhupen Hazarika’s song ‘Swahid Pranamu Tumak’ will be performed across Assam,” he stated.

Spread across 116 bighas, the memorial complex will include busts of martyrs, a central floral tribute area and a dedicated prayer room.

“There will be a beautiful tomb where an earthen lamp will be lit always. We can pay floral tributes here. Inside the memorial, there will be photographs of martyrs and a prayer room,” Sarma added.

The site will also feature public engagement and recreational facilities. “We have also made a cycling track all across the memorial,” he said.

The project ALSO includes a 500-seat auditorium, a food court and a sound-and-light show depicting the history of the Assam Movement and Assam history, offering an immersive experience for students and visitors.

The memorial is expected to house around 800 busts of martyrs, although the government has so far received photographs of just over 400.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also announced that Terminal 2 of Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport would soon be inaugurated, where a statue of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi will be installed.

He said similar cultural initiatives have been taken up at the newly developed riverfront dedicated to Sati Radhika, while another memorial for Sati Sadhani is already underway.

Sarma also addressed long-standing concerns over the Boragaon dumping ground, assuring that it is being steadily cleared.

“The dumping ground will gradually disappear as legacy waste clearance is going on. It’s almost half now as compared to last year when I visited the site,” he said.