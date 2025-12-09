After 45 years, Assam to get Swahid Smarak honouring 855 martyrs this Wednesday

Guwahati, Dec 9: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the Swahid Smarak at Paschim Boragaon, Guwahati, on Wednesday, on the occasion of Swahid Diwas, to honour 855 martyrs of the Assam Movement.

Reviewing the final preparations on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the formal inauguration will take place at 11 am, followed by the lighting of the eternal flame at 4 pm in the evening as a mark of remembrance.

He described the inauguration as a historic moment, coming nearly 45 years after the martyrdom of Swahid Khargeswar Talukdar.

“Tomorrow will be a very significant day for Assam. This is the first time the State government is formally honouring the martyrs on such a large scale. The memorial will stand as a permanent tribute to those who laid down their lives for the cause of Assam.,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said the programme will be telecast live across all districts of Assam. As part of the statewide observance, the patriotic song Swahid Pranamu Tumak will be performed simultaneously in every district.

Sarma also revealed that since photographs of around 400 martyrs are currently unavailable. Empty spaces have been kept at the Swahid Smarak to represent them.

“In some cases, we have the names but no photographs. In others, the photographs exist without names or addresses. We will bring the families and take up a special project to make them sketched,” he said.

Calling the memorial more than just a structure, Sarma said the Swahid Smarak is a “living legacy” of the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives to protect the honour of Assam.

The memorial will serve as a permanent home for the martyrs of the Assam Movement and as a site of collective remembrance for future generations.

The inauguration is expected to witness participation from families of martyrs, cultural bodies, civil society members and citizens from across the State.