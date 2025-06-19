Assam govt clears 495 acres of encroached wetland at Hasila Beel in Goalpara

Guwahati, June 19: The state government has claimed to have lawfully reclaimed 495 acres of government-notified wetland from long-standing encroachment at Hasila Beel in Goalpara district.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the development on social media on Thursday, stating that the eviction was carried out as per legal procedures and was completed on Wednesday.

“The Government of Assam yesterday completed a lawful eviction drive at Hasila Beel, Goalpara, recovering nearly 495 acres of government-notified wetland that had been encroached upon for years,” he posted on a micro-blogging platform.

Sarma further said that the drive "demonstrated our commitment to protecting Assam’s natural ecosystems while ensuring fairness and lawful action.”

The Chief Minister noted that Hasila Beel spans approximately 1,500 bighas, making it larger than the ecologically sensitive Deepor Beel near Guwahati, and that it had been heavily encroached upon by illegal settlers over the years.

The reclaimed land is expected to be restored and conserved as a vital ecological asset for the region.

Sarma also revealed that a second phase of the eviction drive in Goalpara is being planned at Rakhyasini Pahar in the Matia sub-division of the district.

“We've completed one eviction drive in Goalpara and are now preparing for the second phase at Rakhyasini Pahar—something I had mentioned earlier in the Assembly,” he said.

He also noted that these efforts to free the state’s wetlands and other natural reservoirs from encroachment enjoy the support of the Opposition. The Chief Minister added that he would visit the site at Hasila Beel to review the situation.

The Opposition, however, has strongly condemned the government’s actions in the district, calling it "inhumane".

Visiting the eviction site at Hasila Beel, a nine-member delegation of the Congress slammed the ongoing eviction drive, calling it not only “unlawful”.

Speaking to the press during the visit, Congress leader Rekibuddin Ahmed said the eviction had left more than 700 families—over 4,000 people—homeless. He described the situation as a full-blown humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, the displaced families continue to appeal to the government for urgent assistance and immediate rehabilitation.