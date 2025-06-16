Bulldozers roll into Goalpara’s Hasila Beel; eviction drive triggers calls for relief

Goalpara, June 16: In a major eviction operation, around 20 excavators and bulldozers rolled into Hasila Beel at dawn on Monday, razing several houses to the ground as part of an ongoing drive by the Goalpara district administration.

The demolition began at 5 am and was overseen by Goalpara Deputy Commissioner Khanindra Choudhury, who said the drive covered roughly 30% of the targeted area by midday.

“We are hopeful that the task will be completed by the end of the day,” Choudhury told the press.

According to the DC, the eviction aims to clear “illegal encroachments” on government land and was carried out peacefully with no resistance from residents.

“The people have understood that they were occupying land illegally,” he said.

Choudhury also added that three eviction notices had been served in 2023, 2024, and most recently on June 14, prompting some 20–25 families to vacate voluntarily.

Hasila Beel, located in Goalpara district, reportedly spans around 1,555 bighas of land and housed about 667 families, along with five lower primary schools.

While the administration maintained that the eviction was lawful and non-violent, the affected residents voiced deep distress and accused the authorities of insensitivity and selective targeting.

“We’ve lived here since the 1950s. Many of us are in the NRC and are indigenous too,” a local resident told The Assam Tribune, alleging that the government was disproportionately targeting a minority community.

Another resident said families had little time to prepare. “Notices were served, but more time should have been given. Most of us are daily wagers. Many have lost their homes built with a lifetime’s savings,” they said.

Residents also pointed to the disruption caused during an ongoing school examination period, with five LP schools reportedly affected by the demolition.

Several families who left, locals said, could not even retrieve their belongings.

While acknowledging that the land was government-owned, many evictees appealed for immediate rehabilitation support.

“We know the land belongs to the government. But where will we go now? We request the administration to provide us with a place to live,” one resident said.

As the eviction drive continues, the humanitarian fallout is becoming a growing concern, with families left homeless and without clear alternatives.

Meanwhile, the district administration is yet to announce any rehabilitation plan.