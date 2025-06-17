Opposition decries ‘inhumane’ govt crackdown as Goalpara eviction drive enters Day 2

Goalpara, June 17: The second day of the eviction drive in Goalpara saw rising tension as authorities demolished hundreds of homes in Hasila Beel, displacing close to 700 families.

The move, aimed at clearing illegal encroachments, drew sharp criticism from local residents and Opposition alike for being "sudden, inhumane, and lacking any rehabilitation measures".

Akin to Day 1, backhoe loaders rolled in at the break of dawn on Tuesday, reducing homes to rubble while many families, including children, stood helplessly watching their only shelter being destroyed.

Tearful residents alleged that they were not given adequate time or support to vacate.

“We didn’t even occupy the actual beel area, yet our homes have been destroyed. Where will we go now? We have no food, no shelter. It's as if the government wants to crush us, not just our homes,” said a distraught resident, fighting back tears.

Several residents claimed they received eviction notices just one or two days before the operation began on June 14, leaving them with no time to prepare or relocate.

“There are families here who have lived in this village since the 1950s. Our names are in the NRC. We are Assamese too. But today, it feels like we are being targeted simply for belonging to a minority community. Do we not have a right to live?” said another local.

The district administration, however, maintained that three eviction notices had been served in 2023, 2024, and most recently on June 14, prompting some 20–25 families to vacate voluntarily.

“The eviction began at 5 am and there was no resistance from the local people. Around 667 families were affected,” said Goalpara Deputy Commissioner Khanindra Choudhury.

However, leaders from the Opposition have strongly condemned the government’s actions. A delegation of nine Congress MLAs visited Goalpara on Tuesday and alleged that they were denied access to the eviction site.

Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar slammed the ongoing eviction drive, calling it not only “unlawful” but also “inhumane”. He pointed out that the area had been home to families for generations, with a school that dates back to pre-Independence days, primary health centres, and essential infrastructure such as Jal Jeevan Mission pipelines already in place.

“Yet, the government went ahead and razed everything with just two days’ notice,” he said. Sikdar also referenced directives from both the Supreme Court and the High Court, which mandate that evicted citizens be provided shelter, food, and rehabilitation. “Here, people haven’t even received a sip of water,” he added.

Speaking to the press, Congress leader Rekibuddin Ahmed said the eviction had left more than 700 families—over 4,000 people—homeless. He described the situation as a full-blown humanitarian crisis.

“There are no arrangements for food or alternate shelter. We are here to stand with the people and demand justice,” Ahmed said, accusing the state government of ignoring not just the people but even its own legislators.

Meanwhile, the displaced families continue to appeal to the government for urgent assistance and immediate rehabilitation.