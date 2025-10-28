Assam govt brands Bir Lachit Sena 'extortionist'; alleges racket operating statewide

Guwahati, Oct 28: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, accused the Bir Lachit Sena of operating a large-scale extortion network across the state.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of an event in Kaliabor, Sarma alleged that the outfit had been intimidating people and demanding money from business establishments across Assam.

“Bir Lachit Sena is demanding money across the state from Sadiya to Dhubri. They are creating discord by extorting common people,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he has instructed the Superintendent of Police to launch a thorough investigation into the group’s activities.

“If they continue to obstruct Assam’s economic progress, strict action, including a ban, will be taken,” he asserted.

Notably, Sarma had chaired a video conference with all Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) across Assam to review the law and order situation, on Monday night.

Sarma also expressed concern over individuals misusing Assamese identity for personal or political gain.

“Some suspicious people have added ‘Axom’ after their names and are misleading and badly influencing people, especially in Lower Assam,” he remarked.

His comments came a day after Dispur Police detained Bir Lachit Sena’s Chief Secretary Rantu Paniphukan during a press conference at a Guwahati hotel. Paniphukan, who was taken into custody mid-event, was later arrested.

The press meet had been called to refute allegations against the organisation following the arrest of eight persons in connection with a kidnapping case allegedly linked to Bir Lachit Sena.

The accused have been identified as Biswajit Doley, Injamul Huque, Rohan Ali, Mohan Borah, Nitu Ahmed, Chinmay Dev, Riyaj Ahmed, and Biraj Ballav Kalita.

Earlier on Monday, Sarma had said his government was deeply dissatisfied with the activities of the controversial group and warned that if it failed to mend its ways, it would face a ban in the state.