Assam mulls ban on Bir Lachit Sena amid extortion, kidnapping, hate speech cases

Guwahati, Oct 27: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, said the state government is closely monitoring the activities of the controversial organisation Bir Lachit Sena and will not hesitate to impose a ban if its alleged unlawful activities continue.

Speaking to the press at the Bhogeshwar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai, Sarma said the organisation has been repeatedly accused of extorting money from businessmen across the state over the past few months.

“We are deeply dissatisfied with the activities of Bir Lachit Sena and are keeping a close watch on their operations. A time may come when we will have to ban the organisation, just like ULFA,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the group’s actions have disrupted the state’s business environment. “If they continue to extort and obstruct Assam’s economic progress, we will be compelled to take strict action,” he warned.

Sarma also referred to a recent controversy where a member of the group allegedly made derogatory remarks against women.

The Chief Minister said he has directed the police to take immediate and strict action. “I cannot tolerate disrespect towards the women of Assam. Appropriate steps will be taken so that a lesson is learnt,” he asserted.

Later, while taking to social media, he wrote that Assam will not be held hostage by anyone acting outside the law.

"I have instructed the @DGPAssamPolice to clamp down firmly on the so-called Lachit Sena. Law and order will be upheld without compromise. I will review the situation personally with all SSPs of @assampolice at 7 PM today," he said.

Sarma’s remarks came a day after Guwahati Police arrested eight people allegedly connected to a kidnapping case with suspected links to Bir Lachit Sena.

They have been identified as Biswajit Doley, Injamul Huque, Rohan Ali, Mohan Borah, Nitu Ahmed, Chinmay Dev, Riyaj Ahmed, and Biraj Ballav Kalita.

Police said a man named Rahul Mishra was abducted from outside Pratikshya Hospital in Borbari on Sunday.

Acting on a complaint by his friend Ershad Khan, a team from Dispur Police Station traced the suspects to Tribeni Path and rescued the victim within hours.

During the search, police recovered items allegedly linked to Bir Lachit Sena, including five “financial aid appeal” letters signed by one Bikash Asom, a receipt book for fund collection, two ID cards belonging to members of the outfit, its logo, baseball bats, a knife, pepper sprays and several mobile phones.

Police said the kidnappers had allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 15–20 lakh for Mishra’s release. Legal proceedings have begun, and investigators are probing potential links between the accused and the organisation.