Dispur police arrest Bir Lachit Sena chief secy; group threatens mass protests

Guwahati, Oct 28: In an escalation of tensions between controversial organisation Bir Lachit Sena and authorities, the group’s Chief Secretary Rantu Paniphukan was arrested by Dispur Police on Monday evening shortly after being detained mid-press conference at a city hotel.

Paniphukan had convened the press briefing to counter allegations against the organisation, particularly, the arrest of five members accused of abducting a businessman and demanding ransom.

The press conference was also seen as a response to recent remarks by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hinting at the possibility of a ban on the Sena.

Eyewitnesses said police officers abruptly intervened during the event, escorting Paniphukan out of the venue amid protests from supporters. He was taken to the Dispur Police Station for interrogation before being formally arrested.

He is set to be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court.

Police sources indicated that Paniphukan’s arrest is directly linked to the ongoing kidnapping investigation, citing his senior role within the organisation.

Following the arrest, Bir Lachit Sena’s administrative secretary Shrinkhal Chaliha issued a strong condemnation, accusing the government of suppressing the organisation’s voice.

“We will not accept this arrest under any circumstances. Even with my deteriorating health, we will take to the streets if needed,” Chaliha declared.

He warned that state-wide protests will be organised against what the group terms a “politically motivated crackdown” on its activities.

Chaliha also announced the suspension of Bikash Axom, a member of the Sena, from all responsibilities in Kamrup district pending an internal inquiry into his alleged involvement in the kidnapping case.

In a parallel development on Monday night, Chief Minister Sarma chaired a video conference with all Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of Assam to review the recent law & order situation across the state.

The arrest of Paniphukan has triggered heightened political tensions, as police continue probing the alleged abduction and examining the internal structure and functioning of Bir Lachit Sena.

Authorities have not ruled out more arrests as the investigation progresses.