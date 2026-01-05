Assam Congress goes statewide to shape manifesto ahead of 2026 polls

Guwahati, Jan 5: Assam Congress has stepped up its preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections, rolling out a statewide outreach to craft what it calls a people-driven manifesto rooted in grassroots feedback rather than top-down prescriptions.

To gather public feedback, senior party leaders have fanned out across districts to directly engage citizens, civil society groups and local organisations under the campaign titled, “Raijor Padulit Raijor Congress”.

On Monday, APCC president Gaurav Gogoi led the campaign in Charaideo district, where he met representatives of various communities and local organisations before holding interactions with party leaders and workers.

Parallel outreach efforts unfolded elsewhere in the state.

In Bongaigaon district, Congress MP Rakibul Hussain spearheaded feedback collection for the manifesto, accompanied by MLA Abdul Batin Khandakar and senior party leader Ashok Sharma.

A separate team led by former APCC president Bhupen Bora is scheduled to visit Baksa district on Tuesday, extending the campaign’s footprint further.

Addressing a press meet, Election Manifesto Committee chairman and MP Pradyut Bordoloi, on Monday, said the response to the campaign had been unprecedented, with people engaging candidly with party representatives.

“We do not want to prepare a manifesto by sitting at Rajiv Bhavan and making hollow promises. That is why we have gone to the people. We are not going to deliver speeches before them; we are going to listen to what is in their minds,” Bordoloi said.

Bordoloi said the manifesto would neither be drafted in Delhi nor shaped by closed-door deliberations.

“Our manifesto will not be one imposed from Delhi. To reflect what Assam truly wants, we have gone from door to door to collect public opinion. Based on those views, we are committed to preparing a manifesto of the people and for the people,” he added.

The campaign, which began in phases from December 6, is now entering its concluding stretch. Bordoloi said the final phase will be held in Guwahati on January 10 and 11.

Over the course of the outreach, Congress teams claim to have interacted with representatives of more than 1,000 organisations across the state, covering a wide spectrum of social, professional and community groups.

With the “Raijor Padulit Raijor Congress” campaign entering its final phase, the Assam Congress appears to be positioning its 2026 manifesto as a document shaped by ground-level voices.