Congress’ ‘Raijor Podulit’ drive hits Cachar; outreach to shape 2026 manifesto

Silchar, Dec 22: The Congress’ outreach programme, "Raijor Podulit, Raijor Congress", has stepped up grassroots engagement in Cachar district as the party prepares for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

Senior Congress MP and chairman of the outreach programme committee, Pradyut Bordoloi, who has been camping in the southern Assam district for the past two days, said the exercise is aimed at reconnecting with people while objectively assessing the ground situation across the state.

“The outreach is being carried out through five teams led by senior Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi, Debabrata Saikia, Rakibul Hussain and Ripun Borah. Each team comprises senior leaders and young party workers and has been assigned specific zones. Collectively, the teams will cover all 35 districts of the state,” Bordoloi told The Assam Tribune on Sunday.

He said that while teams have fanned out across different regions and are engaging with diverse communities, his own interactions in the Barak Valley have included meetings with the Rongmei Naga community, Hindu Bengali organisations, traders’ bodies, cooperative societies and ASHA workers.

“Their voices are being carefully documented and will be digitally enumerated to help us prepare a people’s manifesto ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections,” Bordoloi said.

Clarifying the intent behind the programme, he stressed that the outreach is not linked to ticket distribution or organisational negotiations.

“This initiative is solely about listening to people’s aspirations and concerns,” he said, adding that “aspiration boxes” are being distributed to collect written feedback directly from citizens.

Bordoloi further claimed that the Congress is also preparing a detailed charge sheet against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which he said will outline alleged governance failures and unfulfilled promises.