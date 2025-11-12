Assam Congress to deepen mass connect; leaders to spend nights in rural homes

Guwahati, Nov 12: In a bid to reconnect with the people and rebuild its grassroots strength, the Assam Congress has launched a new outreach drive that will see its leaders spend nights in villages across the state.

The decision, aimed at deepening the party’s mass connect ahead of upcoming polls, was finalised during a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) at Rajiv Bhavan on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by AICC general secretary and Assam in-charge, Jitendra Singh, saw the participation of APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, MP Pradyut Bordoloi, senior leader Rakibul Hussain and several other legislators.

The idea, party leaders said, is to "bridge the gap between politicians and the people", listen directly to their concerns, and rebuild faith in the Congress as a party of the people.

Speaking after the meeting, Gogoi said the decision reflects the Congress’s commitment to reconnect with the grassroots and understand the everyday realities of citizens.

“We want to go beyond rallies and speeches. Our leaders will visit villages, stay a night with ordinary citizens, share their food and talk about their lives and problems. This will help us see what the people of Assam truly expect from their leaders,” Gogoi said.

He added that while the ‘Raijor Podulit, Raijor Congress’ campaign is already in motion and this overnight stay initiative will take it a step further by fostering deeper, more personal engagement.

“The people have hopes from Congress. They want a change from corruption, divisive politics and fear. To make that change meaningful, we must live a day in their world, listen to their voices, and let their experiences shape our policies,” Gogoi added.

The state Congress chief also shared that discussions were held on the political situation in Assam over the past few months, emphasising the need for a people-first approach in every step the party takes.

To ensure a stronger organisational foundation, the party has also decided to expedite the formation of 29,000 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) and complete booth committees across the state within a month.

Gogoi said these measures will help ensure transparency and prevent electoral malpractice.

“We have already appointed 85-90% of BLAs and will complete the formation of booth committees soon. There will be no vote theft in Assam,” he assured.

The PAC meeting also finalised plans for upcoming events, including a musical programme on November 18 in Guwahati to commemorate the birthday of Zubeen Garg, celebrating his immense contribution to Assamese culture and music.

“Through this event, we will honour an artiste who lived for Assamese culture and its people,” Gogoi said.

Wrapping up the meeting, Gogoi reiterated the party’s vision of a fearless and united Assam.

“Our mission is clear, we aim to bring a fearless Assam where people live with dignity, equality, and trust. The Congress will walk with the people, stay among them, and work for them,” he concluded.

The meeting comes ahead of a tea meet with Opposition leaders on Wednesday evening.