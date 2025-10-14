Assam Congress slams BJP over tea tribe neglect, rolls out drive to regain trust

Biswanath, Oct 14: With an aim to reconnect the Congress with the people of Assam ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, president of the primary Opposition has launched a state-wide campaign “Raijor Poduli, Raijor Congress”.

The initiative, inspired by the Tarun Gogoi-era programme “Raijor Podulit, Raijor Sarkar”, was launched by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Gaurav Gogoi on Monday in Biswanath.

As part of the campaign, the party rolled out a five-day awareness and protest drive across 100 tea gardens in Assam, starting from Pratapgarh tea garden in the district.

Organised under the initiative of the Assam Pradesh Tea Workers’ Tribal Congress Wing, the programme to understand people’s concerns directly and strengthen grassroots engagement across the state.

Speaking at the launch programme, Gogoi said the Congress intends to bring politics back to the people’s courtyards.

“We have started ‘Raijor Poduli, Raijor Congress’ to reach every household and every garden. We want to listen to the grievances of the people and understand their problems directly. Our goal is to build a Congress that stands with the people, shoulder to shoulder,” Gogoi said.

Speaking at the event, Gogoi didn’t shy away from targeting the BJP-ruled government, accusing the Saffron party of silencing the tea tribe leaders and turning a blind eye to their plight.

“During the Congress days, the leaders of the tea gardens roared like tigers. But under the BJP government, they meow like cats. Our government empowered the tea tribes politically. Today, those who once protested against injustice are silent, while the workers struggle on empty stomachs,” Gogoi remarked.

He alleged that under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, corruption and nepotism have taken precedence over welfare in tea gardens.

“Ever since Himanta Biswa Sarma became the Chief Minister, there has been only one discussion in the gardens and that is about where the ministers or their families bought which garden. The ministers talk about property, not people,” he said.

Gogoi further criticised the BJP’s approach toward the tea community, claiming that the government has reduced them to a “vote bank” while ignoring their real issues.

Turning to the ongoing investigation into cultural icon Zubeen Garg’s death, Gogoi expressed doubts that the probe is progressing as it should and noted public skepticism over the government’s willingness to uncover the truth.

“It’s been nearly a month since Zubeen Garg's death, and yet, we do not know what caused it. The government brought allegations of murder, but we remain in the dark about how it happened. People of Assam have only one demand today - justice for Zubeen Garg,” Gogoi said, adding that the Congress has launched a #JusticeForZubeenGarg campaign with its MPs, MLAs, and leaders posting in solidarity with the late artist’s family.

Responding to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s public remarks on the case, Gogoi said that political statements cannot replace due legal process.

“We will say Zubeen Garg received justice only when his family is satisfied and the court convicts the guilty. The Chief Minister’s press meets are not proof. If the police fail to gather evidence, the accused will again walk free or maybe even travel to Singapore or Bangkok,” he said.