2026 polls: Congress vows people’s manifesto shaped by voices from 35 districts

Chirang, Dec 22: With Assembly elections approaching, the Congress has announced that it will release a people’s manifesto for the upcoming polls, drafted on the basis of consultations held across all 35 districts of Assam.

Addressing a press meet in Chirang in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on Sunday, Assam Leader of Opposition (LoP) Debabrata Saikia said the party views its manifesto as a serious commitment rather than an election gimmick.

“Election manifestos are often dismissed by leaders like Amit Shah as mere ‘jumlas’ meant to lure voters. The Congress does not view its manifesto in that manner. We take it very seriously,” Saikia said.

He said the party has introduced QR codes and suggestion boxes across districts to allow people to register their grievances and aspirations.

“We also have a website named ‘Notun Asom’ so that people can directly submit their demands, grievances and suggestions. Anyone who wants their issues reflected in our election manifesto can submit them through these channels,” Saikia added.

Saikia was accompanied by former Barpeta MP Abdul Khaleque and members of the Pradesh Congress manifesto committee.

Recalling the origins of planned governance, the LoP said the concept of five-year plans was introduced during the time of Jawaharlal Nehru to ensure governments functioned systematically and fulfilled manifesto commitments.

The Congress has launched its public outreach under the banner “Raijor Padulit Raijor Congress”, under which discussions with representatives of various organisations, are being held.

“The programme was first launched in Dibrugarh on December 6, and today we are in Chirang engaging with various organisations,” Saikia said.

He highlighted issues related to land pattas, deprivation from welfare schemes, and concerns affecting both Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and non-BTC areas.

“We hope that if our government comes to power, we will make sincere efforts to address these problems,” he said.

On alliances, Saikia said the Congress is engaging with regional parties ahead of the elections, though the Bodoland People’s Front and United People’s Party Liberal are currently aligned with the BJP.

“Our future decision will depend on their stand. Our doors remain open for all political parties,” he said.

He added that the Congress will continue to raise public issues while in the opposition. “We will contest the elections by bringing everyone together, without communal politics, and with an effort to maintain unity,” Saikia said.