Assam BJP chief defends religious freedom, opposes forced conversion

Nalbari, Dec 28: Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia has strongly objected to religious conversion activities, saying that while the Constitution guarantees the freedom to practise and celebrate all religions, forceful conversion should not be encouraged under any circumstances.

Saikia made the remarks while speaking to the press after attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday, against the backdrop of the reported vandalism of Christmas decorations at St Mary’s School in Nalbari on Christmas Eve.

“I have said this earlier as well that the Indian Constitution upholds the right of every religion to celebrate its festivals. Every community must be free to observe its religious occasions, and we have no objection to that,” Saikia said.

However, he added, “taking advantage of people and indulging in religious conversion, especially converting Hindus to other religions, should not happen.”

Clarifying his stand, the BJP leader said social service should not be linked to religious conversion.

“Helping the poor and the needy is a noble act, but it should never be used as a tool for conversion. I personally oppose such practices and appeal to people to follow their own religion and cultural traditions,” he said.

Saikia also responded to queries regarding the Bajrang Dal, asserting that the organisation functions in the national interest.

“Millions of Bajrang Dal members are working for the country. If any organisation acts against the Constitution, the law will take its own course. But to my understanding, Bajrang Dal works for the nation and within the constitutional framework,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Assam Christian Forum (ACF) thanked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Assam Police for arresting those involved in the alleged vandalism at the Nalbari school, but said it was “shocked and disturbed” by the remarks made by Lok Sabha MP Saikia.

In a statement, the ACF said Saikia, while reacting to the incident, appeared to “contextualise the vandalism” by alleging repeated provocation from the Christian community and making what it described as unsubstantiated claims of one-sided religious conversions targeting Hindus.

Such remarks, the forum said, implied that the desecration of Christmas preparations and religious artefacts was a response to perceived grievances.

This, it cautioned, not only diluted the seriousness of the crime but also risked inflaming communal tensions “at a time when unity is paramount”.

The ACF stressed that linking a criminal act to broader religious narratives could deepen mistrust and divert attention from the need to uphold law, order and communal harmony.