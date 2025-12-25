VHP, Bajrang Dal vandalise Christmas decorations in Nalbari school

Nalbari, Dec 25: Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal yesterday staged a protest against Christmas celebration in Nalbari district.

They stormed into St Mary’s School at Panigaon village in the district and vandalised Christmas decorations and toppled a statue of Jesus Christ.

Shouting “Jai Shree Ram”, the protesters burnt down a banner and posters of Christmas celebration. They warned the school authorities not to celebrate the festival on the school premises.

They also visited various shops selling Christmas items in Nalbari town and burnt down such items in front of the shop near the Jain Mandir.

The VHP and Bajrang Dal members also warned people not to celebrate Christmas.

“We don’t want Christian celebration,” Vishva Hindu Parishad district secretary Bhaskar Deka told reporters.

He said that they are not against sale of any item related to Indian festivals, but doing business over a festival of non-Indian origin is unacceptable to them.