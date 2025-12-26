Four arrested in Christmas vandalism case at Nalbari school

Nalbari, Dec 26: Police on Thursday arrested four leaders—three from Vishwa Hindu Parishad and one from Bajrang Dal—for obstructing Christmas celebrations at St. Mary's School at Panigaon in Nalbari district on Wednesday.

The arrested leaders are VHP's Nalbari district committee vice president Manas Patgiri, secretary Bhaskar Deka, assistant secretary Biju Dutta, and Bajrang Dal's Nalbari district coordinator Nayanmoni Talukdar.

The four were arrested near Riddhi Siddhi Hotel in Nalbari town. They are currently being questioned at Belsor Police Station. They were arrested for leading a group of protesters who caused widespread vandalism at the school on Christmas Eve.

The protesters tore down banners and posters and also set fire to those and other Christmas preparations. They even threw away a statue of Jesus Christ. The group shouted 'Jai Shree Ram' on the school premises and warned the school authorities not to celebrate Christmas under any circumstances.

The leaders of VHP and Bajrang Dal also entered some selected business establishments of Nalbari town and picked up Christmas celebration items and burned them.

St. Mary's School principal Father Baiju Sebastian informed the Nalbari district superintendent of police about the incident and then went to the Belsor police station and filed a case on behalf of the school authorities.

Police are searching for the rest of the people involved in the vandalism.

Taking to the microblogging site, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asserted that strict action will be taken as per law.

“In connection with the vandalism at St. Mary’s English School, Panigaon, under Belsor Police Station, Nalbari district, the miscreants involved have been arrested. Assam Police acted promptly, and further action will be taken strictly as per law. We are fully committed to maintaining peace, communal harmony, and ensuring the safety of all institutions and citizens across the state,” Sarma wrote.





By

Correspondent