AIUDF releases third list of 6 candidates, takes tally to 27 for April 9 Assam polls

Guwahati, March 20: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) released its third list of six candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, further consolidating its electoral slate ahead of the April 9 polls.

In the latest list, former MLAs Sheikh Shah Alam and Ali Akbar Miah have been fielded from Jaleswar and Birsing-Jarua constituencies, respectively on Thursday.

Abdul Salam Shah has been nominated from Mankachar, Farhad Ali from Bhawanipur-Sorbhog, Minar Hussain Mazarbhuiya from Sonai, and Choudhury Hibbur Rasul Usama Mabrur from Karimganj North.

With this announcement, the AIUDF has now declared candidates for a total of 27 constituencies.

The AIUDF is contesting the elections independently, having failed to secure a place in the Congress-led opposition alliance.

The party had earlier released two candidate lists where Party chief Badruddin Ajmal had been named as the candidate from Binnakandi.

In its first list, the party announced nine candidates, focusing largely on minority-dominated constituencies across lower and central Assam, signalling its intent to consolidate its traditional voter base.

The second list comprised 12 candidates, including the formal announcement of Badruddin Ajmal from Binnakandi. The list reflected a mix of experienced leaders and new faces, indicating the party’s attempt to balance continuity with fresh representation.

Across all three lists, the AIUDF has strategically targeted constituencies where it has historically performed well or holds organisational strength, particularly in districts such as Dhubri, Barpeta, Karimganj, and Cachar.

In the outgoing 126-member Assam Assembly, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds 64 seats. Its allies — Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) — have 9, 7, and 3 seats respectively.

On the opposition side, the Indian National Congress has 26 MLAs, followed by the AIUDF with 15 and Communist Party of India (Marxist) with one legislator. There is also one Independent MLA.

Counting of votes will take place on May 4.

With inputs from PTI