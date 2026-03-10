AIUDF releases first list of 9 candidates for Assam Assembly polls

Guwahati, March 10: With major political parties gradually unveiling their candidates, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has announced its first list of nominees for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, naming candidates for nine constituencies across the state.

The list was released through a circular issued by AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal on Monday.

Party sources said the first phase of candidates was finalised following internal consultations and an assessment of the prevailing political dynamics in the respective constituencies.

According to the list, Aminul Islam has been nominated from the Rupahihat Assembly constituency, while Rafiqul Islam will contest from Mandia.

Minakshi Rahman has been fielded from Paka Betbari, and Abu Taber Bepari has been nominated from Parbatjhora.

From the Gauripur constituency, the party has named Nizanur Rahman as its candidate, while Rejaul Karim Sarkar will contest from Srijangram.

Matibur Rahman has been nominated from Dhing, and Sabana Aktar will contest from Bilasipara.

In addition, Siddique Ahmed has been nominated from the Lahorighat Assembly constituency.





Circular by AIUDF with the first list of nine candidates for the Assam assembly polls 2026

The AIUDF leadership has indicated that the selection of candidates was based on factors such as grassroots organisational work, public outreach and the ability to effectively represent local issues in the Assembly.

The party, led by Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmal, has traditionally maintained a strong presence in several minority-dominated constituencies in Lower and Central Assam.

Political observers believe the announcement of the first list marks the beginning of AIUDF’s electoral mobilisation ahead of the polls, with the party expected to concentrate on constituencies where it has demonstrated organisational strength in previous elections.

More candidate lists from various political parties are expected to be announced in the coming weeks as the electoral process gains pace.

IANS