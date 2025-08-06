After Naga land claim, Mising villagers in Golaghat’s Negheribil seek security cover

Merapani, August 6: The indigenous Mising community of 2 No. Negheribil, located near the Assam-Nagaland border, has expressed deep concern and resentment following a territorial claim made by a Naga council representing three villages across the Merapani border in Nagaland.

At a press meet held on Wednesday, Mising community leaders and local residents vehemently rejected the claim, stating that the land in question has been home to the Mising people for generations.

“Our land cannot be declared as part of Nagaland under any circumstances. We have lived here for generations and have always coexisted peacefully with our Naga neighbors. But this sudden claim is deeply distressing", said the village chief of 2 No. Negheribil.

The controversy stems from a recent video released by the village headmen of Longyim, Mikirang and Lio Lungchung villages, three settlements on the Nagaland side, suggesting that parts of Negheribil fall under their jurisdiction.

The locals of 2 No. Negheribil allege that a third party may be instigating these claims, stirring tension in an otherwise peaceful region.

“We believe there’s a third party involved, provoking both sides. It seems some displaced encroachers are fueling the fire to gain control over land in Negheribil,” said the village chief, adding that the signs are worrying.

Adding to the tension, villagers claim that officials from Nagaland, including a border magistrate, recently visited the area and halted developmental activities that had been ongoing without disruption since 2002.

Locals say this is the first time such interference has taken place, despite the land’s administrative inclusion under Assam for decades.

“This is not the first time we’ve dealt with differences. On January 1, 2025, both sides had mutually agreed that the land on the opposite bank of the river belonged to Nagaland and this side belonged to Assam. But now, even basic activities like picnicking are being denied to us by the other side,” a local lamented.

The villagers are now demanding urgent intervention from the Assam government and the district administration, requesting the deployment of an Assam Police Battalion or Assam Rifles camp in the sensitive zone to deter any potential escalation.

Emphasising the long-standing harmony between the communities, the locals appealed to the councils on both sides not to incite territorial disputes.

“We’ve lived in peace for years. There should be no talk of ‘your land’ or ‘my land’. We urge our neighbors not to allow outsiders to provoke tensions. Both state governments should work together to maintain peace,” the village head said.

Earlier, a video circulated by a Nagaland-based YouTube channel shows the village councils of the three villages in Nagaland asserting that the forest stretch in 2 No. Negheribil rightfully belongs to them.

As the situation grows tense, all eyes are on the Assam and Nagaland governments to address the matter swiftly.

Meanwhile, a major eviction drive is scheduled for August 8 in Negheribill, along the Merapani border in Golaghat, with the district administration and Forest Department set to clear approximately 300 bighas of encroached land.

The operation is expected to impact around 205 families residing in the area.

According to reports, heavy security — including CRPF personnel — has been deployed in the area ahead of the drive.